154 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD

Brush Up On Your History

Joppatowne, in Maryland, is only a small section of the Joppa area -- an area that includes the zip code of 21085. During the colonial period, Joppatowne was called Joppa and it was a major seaport. In fact, during the colonial period, three towns existed on the land of today's Joppatowne -- two of which faded from the landscape fast. The towns were called GunpowderTown (not exactly a town that sounds like it will last) and Foster's Neck, followed by the establishment of Joppa.

In its day, the original Joppa could hold the biggest sea vessels of the time period. An important commercial port, the town exported its main commodity of tobacco, and was Baltimore County's seat until 1773. In early America, Joppa was a thriving town, showcasing inns, warehouses, a church, and elegant estates. Vessels sailed into the harbor from such places as Europe, the West Indies and nearby New England as well. Needless to say, all water and land paths seemed to lead to Joppa. There must've been a lot of apartment hunting going on back then!

Organizing Your Own Hunt

First, download a moving checklist. After all, preparing for a move to Joppatowne does not have to be a grueling process, provided you are well-organized. Start by downloading a moving list template on, say, the Microsoft website. You can plan your itinerary and check off your tasks for a month, three weeks, two weeks, and one week ahead of the move.