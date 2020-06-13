154 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD📍
Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale.
Joppatowne, in Maryland, is only a small section of the Joppa area -- an area that includes the zip code of 21085. During the colonial period, Joppatowne was called Joppa and it was a major seaport. In fact, during the colonial period, three towns existed on the land of today's Joppatowne -- two of which faded from the landscape fast. The towns were called GunpowderTown (not exactly a town that sounds like it will last) and Foster's Neck, followed by the establishment of Joppa.
In its day, the original Joppa could hold the biggest sea vessels of the time period. An important commercial port, the town exported its main commodity of tobacco, and was Baltimore County's seat until 1773. In early America, Joppa was a thriving town, showcasing inns, warehouses, a church, and elegant estates. Vessels sailed into the harbor from such places as Europe, the West Indies and nearby New England as well. Needless to say, all water and land paths seemed to lead to Joppa. There must've been a lot of apartment hunting going on back then!
Organizing Your Own Hunt
First, download a moving checklist. After all, preparing for a move to Joppatowne does not have to be a grueling process, provided you are well-organized. Start by downloading a moving list template on, say, the Microsoft website. You can plan your itinerary and check off your tasks for a month, three weeks, two weeks, and one week ahead of the move.
Apartment Homes
The Amenities
Most apartment communities in Joppatowne feature private balconies (nice for romantic dinners, right?) and a pleasantly equipped kitchen for fixing the meal. Kitchens come equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and microwave, and a garbage disposal too. Some communities feature such extras as a business center, clubhouse, playground, pool, and on-site maintenance. Oversized closets, as big as some rooms, are offered as are washer and dryers, breakfast bar, mini-blinds, and sound-proofing. You can even include Fido or Fifi in your living plans too.
A Favorite Area Restaurant
Joppatowne residents take their taste buds and appetite to the Samosrestaurant, which offers a variety of platters for the indulging connoisseur of food. Savor fresh gyro on the sliced gyro platter or make eating unforgettable by choosing the pikilia platter, featuring such tantalizing foods as oven-roasted potatoes, gyro meat, and tzatziki. If you don't know what some of these foods are, you'll just have to visit the Greek-themed restaurant and check it out for yourself.
Other Dining Choices
Other popular eateries include Chicken Rico, Schultz's Crab House, and Charcoal Style. If you don't have much to spend, you can always stop in at the Chick-fil-A in town.
Shopping
Shopping enthusiasts, especially anyone who likes to buy at a discount, will not be disappointed by the Joppatowne offerings. Residents regularly patronize such stores as Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Target. You can also take advantage of the sales at nearby Macy's.
Outdoor Activities
In their leisure hours, Joppatowne residents can enjoy the outdoor activities at Herford Glen Park and Atkinson Reservoir, both which are located to the northwest of the community.