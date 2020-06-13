Apartment List
MD
/
joppatowne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
9 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3314 sqft
Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in closets, deck off living

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE
1201 Pauls Lane, Joppatowne, MD
Studio
$2,750
3000+ Sq Ft Office Ready to Move in, Perfect Fit for Sports Medicine or Sports Associated Office Looks Out on Soccer/Lacrosse Field Across Street from Indoor Batting/Training Facility, Perfect Fit Construction, Engineering, State Roads Offices Less

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
300 Avedon Court
300 Avedon Court, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
310 SWEET BRIAR COURT
310 Sweet Briar Court, Joppatowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1280 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd and 2 1/2 bath home with sliders in large Liv/Rm and Din/area....Master Bedroom has a private bath....Landlord will pay all HOA dues that includes water and trash.Property will be available for a June 1 occupancy...

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
410 RIPPLEWOOD ROAD
410 Ripplewood Road, Joppatowne, MD
Studio
$1,650
1196 sqft
Duplex 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home. Entire Interior of Home was Renovated 2 years ago, Large 4 Season Room with Heat and Air. Finished basement with family room area, utility room and additional room for storage or crafts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
538 RIVIERA DRIVE
538 Riviera Drive, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
This spacious 2nd floor condo has neutral d~cor and a million dollar view from you balcony....you also have the use of a boat slip up to 25 ft....all appliances will be provided for tenant and owner will pay all condo fees.water and trash.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1304 Clover Valley Way Unit M - 1
1304 Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Immaculate top floor condo with vaulted ceilings! Great condition and in a locked secure building! Available for rent immediately.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
909 Woodbridge Court, Unit E
909 Woodbridge Ct, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Come see this immaculate 2/3 bedroom condo. 2nd bedroom has TWO huge walk in closets! Lots of storage space throughout. Breakfast room has French doors and could become a 3rd bedroom if needed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
905 Swallow Crest Court, Unit H
905 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Great condo! Quiet neighborhood. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, fresh paint throughout. Updated appliances. 2 full baths. Extra bump out space... great for an office or play area for kids. Lots of natural light! Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1524 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1524 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Contact the property manager for information Jean M Neal, (443) 635-8881, jthomesjean@gmail.com

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1410 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1410 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Fantastic townhome with in-law suite in the basement. Full second kitchen, full bathroom and walk-out to the back yard. Main floor features parquet hardwood floors, deck, and three spacious bedrooms on the top floor.

1 of 17

Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1501 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT
1501 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
6 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.
Joppatowne's sister city is the city of Kant, located in eastern Europe in Kyrgyzstan, which sits due east of Bishkek - the capital of the KyrgyzRepublic (Kyrgyzstan). This geographical location has caused Kant and Joppatowne to become "sisters" as both are located in the same proximity to their capitals.

Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale.

Brush Up On Your History

Joppatowne, in Maryland, is only a small section of the Joppa area -- an area that includes the zip code of 21085. During the colonial period, Joppatowne was called Joppa and it was a major seaport. In fact, during the colonial period, three towns existed on the land of today's Joppatowne -- two of which faded from the landscape fast. The towns were called GunpowderTown (not exactly a town that sounds like it will last) and Foster's Neck, followed by the establishment of Joppa.

In its day, the original Joppa could hold the biggest sea vessels of the time period. An important commercial port, the town exported its main commodity of tobacco, and was Baltimore County's seat until 1773. In early America, Joppa was a thriving town, showcasing inns, warehouses, a church, and elegant estates. Vessels sailed into the harbor from such places as Europe, the West Indies and nearby New England as well. Needless to say, all water and land paths seemed to lead to Joppa. There must've been a lot of apartment hunting going on back then!

Organizing Your Own Hunt

First, download a moving checklist. After all, preparing for a move to Joppatowne does not have to be a grueling process, provided you are well-organized. Start by downloading a moving list template on, say, the Microsoft website. You can plan your itinerary and check off your tasks for a month, three weeks, two weeks, and one week ahead of the move.

Becoming Part of the Neighborhood
Because Joppatowne exists as a community in and of itself, it is not defined by neighborhoods per se. Part of the bigger area picture, so to speak, Joppatowne serves as a "burb" of the town of Joppa. The Joppatowne neighborhood is defined by an area that is just north of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), making commuting convenient for most residents. Locals, on average, spend about 20 minutes getting to their work destinations by car.

Apartment Homes

Needless to say, people also like living in apartments in the bedroom / commuter area. You can find apartments with paid utilities and rental homes in all parts of Joppatowne that also come with all utilities paid. Whether you are looking for a studio apartment or 3 bedroom apartments that feature a townhouse design, you are sure to find an apartment complex that will meet your criteria along these lines.

The Amenities

Most apartment communities in Joppatowne feature private balconies (nice for romantic dinners, right?) and a pleasantly equipped kitchen for fixing the meal. Kitchens come equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and microwave, and a garbage disposal too. Some communities feature such extras as a business center, clubhouse, playground, pool, and on-site maintenance. Oversized closets, as big as some rooms, are offered as are washer and dryers, breakfast bar, mini-blinds, and sound-proofing. You can even include Fido or Fifi in your living plans too.

Fun Things to Do in Town

A Favorite Area Restaurant

Joppatowne residents take their taste buds and appetite to the Samosrestaurant, which offers a variety of platters for the indulging connoisseur of food. Savor fresh gyro on the sliced gyro platter or make eating unforgettable by choosing the pikilia platter, featuring such tantalizing foods as oven-roasted potatoes, gyro meat, and tzatziki. If you don't know what some of these foods are, you'll just have to visit the Greek-themed restaurant and check it out for yourself.

Other Dining Choices

Other popular eateries include Chicken Rico, Schultz's Crab House, and Charcoal Style. If you don't have much to spend, you can always stop in at the Chick-fil-A in town.

Shopping

Shopping enthusiasts, especially anyone who likes to buy at a discount, will not be disappointed by the Joppatowne offerings. Residents regularly patronize such stores as Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Target. You can also take advantage of the sales at nearby Macy's.

Outdoor Activities

In their leisure hours, Joppatowne residents can enjoy the outdoor activities at Herford Glen Park and Atkinson Reservoir, both which are located to the northwest of the community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Joppatowne?
The average rent price for Joppatowne rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Joppatowne?
Some of the colleges located in the Joppatowne area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, University of Delaware, and Towson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Joppatowne?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Joppatowne from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.

