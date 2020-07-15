Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
26 Apartments For Rent Near UMBC
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
9 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,090
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
Yale Heights
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
754 Wilton Farm Drive
754 Wilton Farm Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this lovely, spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12 North Belle Grove Rd
12 North Belle Grove Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1310 sqft
3 bed 1 Bath with Stainless Steel Appliances - This 3 bed unit features and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is room for multiple car parking in the bak, or street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 Linden Ave
1011 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1836 sqft
1011 Linden Ave Available 08/16/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Halethorpe! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome with covered front porch just off 695 in Halethorpe! Open living area offers wall-to-wall neutral carpeting and large windows leading to a
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
218 Glenrae Dr
218 Glenrae Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher in Catonsville. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer. Fenced yard. No smoking, no pets. Convenient location!
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
6131 UNIT 2 NORTHDALE ROAD
6131 Northdale Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
1559 sqft
Available August 25, 2020.1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Catonsville townhouse. Eat in Kitchen, living room. Washer/dryer included. Yard maintenance provided. Will consider your pet cat. No smoking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..NO APPLICATION FEE EITHER.... Nice size living room with new hardwood floors. Separate dining room with hardwoods as well. Large galley kitchen with new appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Yale Heights
4421 Eldone Road
4421 Eldone Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
****CALL OR TEXT RON!!**** ****443*447*5238**** This is a beautiful three bedroom three level townhouse! First level features a very spacious living area and one large bedroom! Moved to the second level you will find two large bedrooms and a
