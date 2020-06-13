Apartment List
MD
/
middle river
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:40 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD

The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,058
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

2205 REDTHORN ROAD
2205 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1424 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Accepted.

9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

21 UTE COURT
21 Ute Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Freshly painted, end of group townhome in Middle River. Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Fenced in rear yard! Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.

2126 SUNNYTHORN ROAD
2126 Sunnythorn Road, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1542 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. END OF GROUP 2 bedroom 1.

22 LONDON PERRY COURT
22 London Perry Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1116 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome has a RARE main level family room addition! NEW carpet and paint throughout.

2163 CORALTHORN ROAD
2163 Coralthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
New stove, refrigerator, microwave ! Freshly painted neutral Gray. New carpet upstairs and new flooring on main level. Parking Pad !! Walk to Elementary School 2 blocks away. Washer and Dryer ! Partially finished basement. Section 8 WELCOMED !!

178 E KINGSTON PARK LANE
178 East Kingston Park Lane, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
This waterfront rental has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large eat in kitchen with full size stacked washer and dryer. Large living room with hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms with attic access in one of the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Middle River
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$927
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,005
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.

1 Helmsman Ct,
1 Helmsman Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to

745 Arncliffe Rd
745 Arncliffe Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
745 Arncliffe Rd Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom brick townhome just off 702 and Eastern Blvd in Essex! Gleaming wood flooring welcomes you to a large living area flooded with natural light!

6 Whitton Ct
6 Whitton Court, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1680 sqft
Welcome to a gorgeous single family home located in Campbell Crossing that's conveniently located close to shopping centers, entertainment and easy access to 95. Immaculant home with spacious floorplan and open concept.

Median Rent in Middle River

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Middle River is $1,065, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,336.
Studio
$876
1 Bed
$1,065
2 Beds
$1,336
3+ Beds
$1,717
City GuideMiddle River
Though small in size and area, Middle River, Maryland boasts a strong piece of U.S. military history. The Glenn L Martin Company, predecessor to giant Lockheed Martin, was headquartered there -- the same company that built the atomic bomb wielding Enola Gayand BoxcarB-29 bombers. Today the town's atmosphere is a lot more residential focused.

Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces.

Moving to Middle River

What Will it Cost?

Renting in Middle River won't send you searching for extra pennies in your couch, unlike if you're searching for places in Baltimore itself or one of its nearer suburbs. Except for a few pricier abodes -- due to their newer construction -- budget to pay a bit less than the rest of the state for a one bedroom apartment, as with a two or three bedroom apartment. There are townhouses to rent, too, and they cost the same with no monthly maintenance fee, generally. Most come with community amenities such as a pool and green space.

What Will You Need?

Your search for apartments in Middle River doesn't have to stress you out. By being reasonably prepared -- doing your research, keeping your papers and notes organized, and keeping your necessary documents in one spot -- you can perform your search quickly and successfully on your own. The town has several apartment complexes to visit, but you can probably view them all in a weekend. Make sure you know what's in your credit history, as the landlord will check that. Bring proof of income, and have enough funds ready for a security deposit.

The Neighborhoods

Middle River's 8.5 square miles are split between two main areas with rentals: Kingston Point and Central Middle River. The former presents a great opportunity to get close to the water without buying a wallet-busting bay-front house, while the latter gives you quick access to the highways that can take you into downtown Baltimore or wherever you work or play. For an exciting day trip, plan to keep going down that highway just a little further till you reach Washington, DC. With everything the big city has to offer so close nearby, combined with the relatively low cost of living in Middle River, you can’t really go wrong!

Kingston Point:Along the southern ends of Shore Road and Wilson Point Road you can gaze at the waterfront homes you dream about buying one day. Just across the road and further north at the innermost part of the Chesapeake inlet, are apartments and townhouses. These aren't new buildings, but they're well-maintained. You will be a bit farther from the town's stores, however, than those lucky people living on the waterfront.

Central Middle River:The central inland portion of Middle River is dominated by single family houses with few to no rental homes available. You're most likely to encounter more apartment and townhouse complexes here as far as rental properties go. If you're looking for the style and cleanliness of new construction, this is where you'll find it. Beware, though: this does come with a higher price tag. This adds to the lifestyle in Middle River, a town with a waterfront view and plenty of comfortable living choices.

June 2020 Middle River Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Middle River Rent Report. Middle River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middle River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Middle River rents increase sharply over the past month

Middle River rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Middle River stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,336 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Middle River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Middle River throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Middle River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Middle River has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middle River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middle River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,336 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middle River.
    • While rents in Middle River remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middle River than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Middle River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Middle River?
    In Middle River, the median rent is $876 for a studio, $1,065 for a 1-bedroom, $1,336 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,717 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Middle River, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Middle River?
    Some of the colleges located in the Middle River area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Middle River?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middle River from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

