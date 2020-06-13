136 Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD📍
Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces.
What Will it Cost?
Renting in Middle River won't send you searching for extra pennies in your couch, unlike if you're searching for places in Baltimore itself or one of its nearer suburbs. Except for a few pricier abodes -- due to their newer construction -- budget to pay a bit less than the rest of the state for a one bedroom apartment, as with a two or three bedroom apartment. There are townhouses to rent, too, and they cost the same with no monthly maintenance fee, generally. Most come with community amenities such as a pool and green space.
What Will You Need?
Your search for apartments in Middle River doesn't have to stress you out. By being reasonably prepared -- doing your research, keeping your papers and notes organized, and keeping your necessary documents in one spot -- you can perform your search quickly and successfully on your own. The town has several apartment complexes to visit, but you can probably view them all in a weekend. Make sure you know what's in your credit history, as the landlord will check that. Bring proof of income, and have enough funds ready for a security deposit.
Middle River's 8.5 square miles are split between two main areas with rentals: Kingston Point and Central Middle River. The former presents a great opportunity to get close to the water without buying a wallet-busting bay-front house, while the latter gives you quick access to the highways that can take you into downtown Baltimore or wherever you work or play. For an exciting day trip, plan to keep going down that highway just a little further till you reach Washington, DC. With everything the big city has to offer so close nearby, combined with the relatively low cost of living in Middle River, you can’t really go wrong!
Kingston Point:Along the southern ends of Shore Road and Wilson Point Road you can gaze at the waterfront homes you dream about buying one day. Just across the road and further north at the innermost part of the Chesapeake inlet, are apartments and townhouses. These aren't new buildings, but they're well-maintained. You will be a bit farther from the town's stores, however, than those lucky people living on the waterfront.
Central Middle River:The central inland portion of Middle River is dominated by single family houses with few to no rental homes available. You're most likely to encounter more apartment and townhouse complexes here as far as rental properties go. If you're looking for the style and cleanliness of new construction, this is where you'll find it. Beware, though: this does come with a higher price tag. This adds to the lifestyle in Middle River, a town with a waterfront view and plenty of comfortable living choices.
June 2020 Middle River Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Middle River Rent Report. Middle River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middle River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Middle River rents increase sharply over the past month
Middle River rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Middle River stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,336 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Middle River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Middle River throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Middle River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Middle River has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middle River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Middle River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,336 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middle River.
- While rents in Middle River remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middle River than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Middle River.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.