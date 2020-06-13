90 Apartments for rent in Annapolis, MD

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
18 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
19 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,794
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,423
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Sandstone Court Unit J
50 Sandstone Court, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,795
954 sqft
50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 Burnside St. #205
316 Burnside Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EASTPORT Condo! Walk to town! - COMING SOON! Located in the heart of Eastport! Walk to town from this 1 bed 1 bath condo. Roof top offers views of Spa Creek and the City ! Updated kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 MERRYMAN COURT
141 Merryman Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
141 MERRYMAN COURT Available 07/15/20 141 MERRYMAN COURT ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401-4203 - PLEASE NOTE -------Not available for personal showings until June 30th!!!! Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Muir Woods Court
10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
300 N Woodlawn Avenue
300 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet await you in this Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with off street parking. Minutes to down town. Walking distance to Marine Corps stadium. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-.703.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
959 BREAKWATER DR
959 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Well maintained town-home in Mariners Landing. Close to shopping. Easy access to Baltimore and Washington. Lister must accompany showings/tenant occupied.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1604 MCGUCKIAN STREET
1604 Mcguckian Street, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2728 sqft
Single Family Home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and a large back yard with a pool, located right off West St near downtown Annapolis. Call listing agent Tyler Wing 443-699-3132 to schedule a showing.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3000 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.

Median Rent in Annapolis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Annapolis is $1,533, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,923.
Studio
$1,262
1 Bed
$1,533
2 Beds
$1,923
3+ Beds
$2,472
City GuideAnnapolis
Atten-shun! Soldier, you are moving to Annapolis, Maryland state capital and home to the renowned United States Naval Academy. Now, look sharp and let’s take a look at area apartments for rent.
Life in Annapolis

At ease. Though the Naval Academy may dominate a large portion of the shore, there’s more to Annapolis than boot camp and honor codes. Located about 30 miles from Baltimore and Washington, DC, Annapolis as a city has a lot to offer both the DC ex-pat and the nature-loving Maryland suburbanite.

Annapolis enjoys a prime location on the Chesapeake Bay, an excellent resource for summer water activities, as well as year-round fishing. The miles of shorefront feature beaches and marinas, as well as fine dining and nightlife. Further inland, suburban development dominates many of the neighborhoods, so there’s plenty in terms of shopping and dining at malls and convenient box stores.

Let’s start in downtown then. The economic center of Annapolis is located smack dab on the Chesapeake Bay, just south of the Naval Academy. There’s been a lot of luxury development to the south in the Eastport neighborhood. Here you will find condominiums and apartment rentals with waterfront views and tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Rents here are quite high, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $2000 to $2400.

Try looking for apartment rentals and rental homes located in West Annapolis, which is urban-feeling and close to downtown. Two bedrooms around urban Annapolis generally range from $1500 to $1700.

Further inland the neighborhoods of Riva and Parole offer some of the best, more suburban-feeling rentals in town. There are inclusive rentals (including studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent) that feature similar amenities to Eastport condos at a less shocking price. Additionally, you can find inexpensive apartments around the Westfield Mall and the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1800 to $2000.

Pet friendly rentals are fairly common in the Annapolis area. Though some newer developments may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most apartment rentals will welcome Fido and Fluffy with open arms.

So welcome to Annapolis! Whether you’re relocating for the Naval Academy, access to the Chesapeake Bay, or many of the city’s other amenities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your time here. Good luck out there!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Annapolis?
In Annapolis, the median rent is $1,262 for a studio, $1,533 for a 1-bedroom, $1,923 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,472 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Annapolis, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Annapolis?
Some of the colleges located in the Annapolis area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Annapolis?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Annapolis from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

