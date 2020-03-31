Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
909 S CONKLING STREET
909 South Conkling Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
909 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful rowhome in the heart of Brewer's Hill. Recently updated with fresh paint and new carpet. Check this great house out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET have any available units?
909 S CONKLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 909 S CONKLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
909 S CONKLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 S CONKLING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET offer parking?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET have a pool?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 S CONKLING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 S CONKLING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
