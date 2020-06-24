842 W Pratt St

Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome! - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome just steps away from the B&O Train Museum in Hollins Market! Spacious interior is accented by large windows and wood flooring throughout! Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet storage, and access to a private rear parking pad! Upper level offers 2 bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting that share a full bath. Third floor master suite boasts an attached full bath with soaking tub, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closet! Bonus unfinished basement has tons of extra storage space and full size washer dryer for added convenience!



5 minutes from University of MD Medical Center

10 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown

Convenient to Oriole Park Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium



Pets up to 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4757005)