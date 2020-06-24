All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 AM

842 W Pratt St

842 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

842 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Hollins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome! - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome just steps away from the B&O Train Museum in Hollins Market! Spacious interior is accented by large windows and wood flooring throughout! Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet storage, and access to a private rear parking pad! Upper level offers 2 bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting that share a full bath. Third floor master suite boasts an attached full bath with soaking tub, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closet! Bonus unfinished basement has tons of extra storage space and full size washer dryer for added convenience!

5 minutes from University of MD Medical Center
10 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown
Convenient to Oriole Park Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium

Pets up to 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4757005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

