All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 831 W CROSS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
831 W CROSS STREET
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

831 W CROSS STREET

831 West Cross Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

831 West Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 W CROSS STREET have any available units?
831 W CROSS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 831 W CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
831 W CROSS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 W CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 831 W CROSS STREET offer parking?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 831 W CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 W CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 831 W CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 831 W CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 W CROSS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 W CROSS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland