Baltimore, MD
807 Lyndhurst St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

807 Lyndhurst St

807 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Lyndhurst Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
Large 3 bed 2 bath, washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Lyndhurst St have any available units?
807 Lyndhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 807 Lyndhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
807 Lyndhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Lyndhurst St pet-friendly?
No, 807 Lyndhurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 807 Lyndhurst St offer parking?
No, 807 Lyndhurst St does not offer parking.
Does 807 Lyndhurst St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Lyndhurst St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Lyndhurst St have a pool?
No, 807 Lyndhurst St does not have a pool.
Does 807 Lyndhurst St have accessible units?
No, 807 Lyndhurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Lyndhurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Lyndhurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Lyndhurst St have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Lyndhurst St does not have units with air conditioning.

