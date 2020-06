Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic Federal Town home in the heart of Fells Point; 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths. Enjoy the historic ambiance in this Circa 1795, updated for the current times. Located just one block from the Johns Hopkins Shuttle and within a 2 block of public garages and 2 parking lots. Easy walk to Harbor East and Canton. For more pictures refer to the for sale listing for this property.