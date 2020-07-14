Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Preston Street Lofts features stainless steel appliances (which include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), beautiful granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, brand new hardwood flooring, double vanity bathrooms, and 9 foot ceilings all within many of our uniquely designed floorplans. Our 2 bedroom apartments even include two separate door entryways. We are conveniently located in the heart of Baltimore just walking distance from Penn Station, The University of Baltimore, and Maryland Institute College of Art. With the convenience of CityLink, enjoy a short bus ride to Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. Imagine...within blocks of your front door, you will easily find a multitude of ways to entertain yourself - from dining at quaint restaurants and frequenting local gallery openings to becoming a patron of the performing arts... you will be the very first residents to enjoy such a vibrant, up and coming scene at Preston St. Lofts.