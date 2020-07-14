All apartments in Baltimore
Preston Street Lofts
Preston Street Lofts

4 E Preston St · (410) 593-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 E Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Johnson Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Street Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Preston Street Lofts features stainless steel appliances (which include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), beautiful granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, brand new hardwood flooring, double vanity bathrooms, and 9 foot ceilings all within many of our uniquely designed floorplans. Our 2 bedroom apartments even include two separate door entryways. We are conveniently located in the heart of Baltimore just walking distance from Penn Station, The University of Baltimore, and Maryland Institute College of Art. With the convenience of CityLink, enjoy a short bus ride to Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. Imagine...within blocks of your front door, you will easily find a multitude of ways to entertain yourself - from dining at quaint restaurants and frequenting local gallery openings to becoming a patron of the performing arts... you will be the very first residents to enjoy such a vibrant, up and coming scene at Preston St. Lofts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
limit: 1
rent: 25.00/mo
restrictions: We welcome 1 pet per apartment home. There is a $250 refundable pet deposit per pet. Pet rent is $25 per month. There is a weight limit of 35 lbs. All aggressive breeds are prohibited from the premises.
Parking Details: Other. Nearby open and Garage parking lot spaces available for rent. Street parking also available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Street Lofts have any available units?
Preston Street Lofts has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Street Lofts have?
Some of Preston Street Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Street Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Street Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Street Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Street Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Preston Street Lofts offer parking?
No, Preston Street Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Preston Street Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preston Street Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Street Lofts have a pool?
No, Preston Street Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Preston Street Lofts have accessible units?
No, Preston Street Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Street Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Street Lofts has units with dishwashers.
