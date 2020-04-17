All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

717 Melville Ave

717 Melville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 Melville Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms! Newly renovated rowhouse.
Large spacious bedrooms - Finished basement with washer & dryer.
Central Air & Heat!
CALL FOR A VIEWING!

(RLNE5157860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Melville Ave have any available units?
717 Melville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Melville Ave have?
Some of 717 Melville Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Melville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
717 Melville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Melville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Melville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 717 Melville Ave offer parking?
No, 717 Melville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 717 Melville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Melville Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Melville Ave have a pool?
No, 717 Melville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 717 Melville Ave have accessible units?
No, 717 Melville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Melville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Melville Ave has units with dishwashers.
