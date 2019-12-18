Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 659 PORTLAND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
659 PORTLAND ST
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
659 PORTLAND ST
659 Portland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
659 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 659 PORTLAND ST have any available units?
659 PORTLAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 659 PORTLAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
659 PORTLAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 PORTLAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 659 PORTLAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 659 PORTLAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 659 PORTLAND ST offers parking.
Does 659 PORTLAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 PORTLAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 PORTLAND ST have a pool?
No, 659 PORTLAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 659 PORTLAND ST have accessible units?
No, 659 PORTLAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 659 PORTLAND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 PORTLAND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 659 PORTLAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 659 PORTLAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland