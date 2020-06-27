659 Dumbarton Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom Townhome in Pen Lucy!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and fresh paint floors throughout

- Eat in kitchen and and separate dining room

- Spacious partially finished basement for storage

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the fenced in backyard

- Central heat and air

- Washer and dryer in unit

- 18 month lease minimum

- Pets considered

- 2BR Vouchers welcome



Available Now!



