All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 659 Dumbarton Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
659 Dumbarton Ave 1
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

659 Dumbarton Ave 1

659 Dumbarton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

659 Dumbarton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom Townhome in Pen Lucy!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and fresh paint floors throughout
- Eat in kitchen and and separate dining room
- Spacious partially finished basement for storage
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the fenced in backyard
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer in unit
- 18 month lease minimum
- Pets considered
- 2BR Vouchers welcome

Available Now!

(RLNE5063659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 have any available units?
659 Dumbarton Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 have?
Some of 659 Dumbarton Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
659 Dumbarton Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland