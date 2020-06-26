All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

617 Mt Holly St

617 Mount Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Mount Holly Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in Edmondson Village

Property Highlights
-Large Rooms
-Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen Cabinets
-Deck off of Kitchen
-Finished Basement with Full Bath
-Washer & Dryer
-Hardwood & Ceramic Flooring
-Walking Distance to Public Transit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Mt Holly St have any available units?
617 Mt Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Mt Holly St have?
Some of 617 Mt Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Mt Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
617 Mt Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Mt Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Mt Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 617 Mt Holly St offer parking?
No, 617 Mt Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 617 Mt Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Mt Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Mt Holly St have a pool?
No, 617 Mt Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 617 Mt Holly St have accessible units?
No, 617 Mt Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Mt Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Mt Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
