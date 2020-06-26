617 Mt Holly St

617 Mount Holly Street, Baltimore, MD 21229 Edmondson
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in Edmondson Village
Property Highlights -Large Rooms -Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen Cabinets -Deck off of Kitchen -Finished Basement with Full Bath -Washer & Dryer -Hardwood & Ceramic Flooring -Walking Distance to Public Transit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
