All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1

5921 Chinquapin Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5921 Chinquapin Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Housing Vouchers Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 have any available units?
5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 offer parking?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 have a pool?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921-B Chinquapin Pkwy - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland