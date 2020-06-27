All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

5914 PIMLICO ROAD

5914 Pimlico Road · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cheswolde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous rental opportunity in Cheswolde. Super bright open concept 2004 built home that boasts modern kitchen opening to family room with gas fireplace and large deck overlooking trees. Separate dining room and large living room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper floor. Powder room on main floor. Finished basement has one additional bedroom, full bath, and second family room plus two car garage. Walk to synagogues. No smokers. No section 8. No pets. Online application. Credit check for each tenant over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD have any available units?
5914 PIMLICO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD have?
Some of 5914 PIMLICO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 PIMLICO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5914 PIMLICO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 PIMLICO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5914 PIMLICO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5914 PIMLICO ROAD offers parking.
Does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 PIMLICO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD have a pool?
No, 5914 PIMLICO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5914 PIMLICO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 PIMLICO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 PIMLICO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
