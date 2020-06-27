5914 PIMLICO ROAD

Amenities

Fabulous rental opportunity in Cheswolde. Super bright open concept 2004 built home that boasts modern kitchen opening to family room with gas fireplace and large deck overlooking trees. Separate dining room and large living room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper floor. Powder room on main floor. Finished basement has one additional bedroom, full bath, and second family room plus two car garage. Walk to synagogues. No smokers. No section 8. No pets. Online application. Credit check for each tenant over 18.