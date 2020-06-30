All apartments in Baltimore
Greenbriar

Open Now until 5pm
7229 Park Heights Avenue · (410) 670-4696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7229 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208
Cross Country

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Conveniently located in the heart of Pikesville at 7229 Park Heights Avenue, The Greenbriar's garden style community offers a unique style of living in a beautiful community. Living at The Greenbriar, you will be only minutes away from the Reisterstown Plaza, gourmet restaurants, and much more to enjoy! With its charm and beautiful curb appeal, The Greenbriar is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbriar have any available units?
Greenbriar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenbriar have?
Some of Greenbriar's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar offers parking.
Does Greenbriar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenbriar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar have a pool?
No, Greenbriar does not have a pool.
Does Greenbriar have accessible units?
No, Greenbriar does not have accessible units.
Does Greenbriar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar has units with dishwashers.
