7229 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 Cross Country
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
internet access
Conveniently located in the heart of Pikesville at 7229 Park Heights Avenue, The Greenbriar's garden style community offers a unique style of living in a beautiful community. Living at The Greenbriar, you will be only minutes away from the Reisterstown Plaza, gourmet restaurants, and much more to enjoy! With its charm and beautiful curb appeal, The Greenbriar is the perfect place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
