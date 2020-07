Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center conference room e-payments green community internet access lobby online portal playground

Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center. We feature 18 floors of efficiencies and one and two bedroom luxury Roland Park apartments that have recently been renovated to include stainless steel appliances. Take in the sights from your floor to ceiling windows and balconies from which you can see the city skyline for miles. Hopkins House is apartment living at its finest!