Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
554 E 38TH STREET
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
554 E 38TH STREET
554 East 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
554 East 38th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Gorgeous, cute renovation, convenient to Hopkins- walking distance, designer kitchen and baths, Expensive wood floor throughout- Finished basement with BR and BA. Schedule your tour today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 554 E 38TH STREET have any available units?
554 E 38TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 554 E 38TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
554 E 38TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 E 38TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 554 E 38TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 554 E 38TH STREET offer parking?
No, 554 E 38TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 554 E 38TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 E 38TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 E 38TH STREET have a pool?
No, 554 E 38TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 554 E 38TH STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 554 E 38TH STREET has accessible units.
Does 554 E 38TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 E 38TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 554 E 38TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 E 38TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
