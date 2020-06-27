All apartments in Baltimore
5522 Bucknell Rd
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

5522 Bucknell Rd

5522 Bucknell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Bucknell Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Well maintained 3 bed 1 full bath home. Located in the Frankford area. It has a fenced backyard and a fully finished basement with laundry room.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Flooring
* Great Location
* Well Maintained
* Vouchers Accepted
* Pets are case by case with additional deposit
* Central AC
* Washer and dryer in basement
* Fenced yard
* Finished Basement

(RLNE5579331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Bucknell Rd have any available units?
5522 Bucknell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 Bucknell Rd have?
Some of 5522 Bucknell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Bucknell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Bucknell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Bucknell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 Bucknell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5522 Bucknell Rd offer parking?
No, 5522 Bucknell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5522 Bucknell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 Bucknell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Bucknell Rd have a pool?
No, 5522 Bucknell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Bucknell Rd have accessible units?
No, 5522 Bucknell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Bucknell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Bucknell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
