5522 Bucknell Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Well maintained 3 bed 1 full bath home. Located in the Frankford area. It has a fenced backyard and a fully finished basement with laundry room.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Flooring

* Great Location

* Well Maintained

* Vouchers Accepted

* Pets are case by case with additional deposit

* Central AC

* Washer and dryer in basement

* Fenced yard

* Finished Basement



(RLNE5579331)