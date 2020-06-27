Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5235 Linden Heights Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5235 Linden Heights Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5235 Linden Heights Ave
5235 Linden Heights Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5235 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated ready to rent. Water included in rent. Call or text for a showing. 443-500-7502 No previous evictions allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave have any available units?
5235 Linden Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5235 Linden Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Linden Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Linden Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Linden Heights Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Linden Heights Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland