522 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL 3 BR 2 FULL BATH ROWHOME FOR SALE IN CANTON NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL; HARDWOOD FLRS THROUGHOUT, RECESSED LIGHTING, EXPOSED BRICK, SS APPLIANCES, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH . DECK OFF 2ND BEDROOM TO ROOFTOP DECK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
522 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 522 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
522 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.