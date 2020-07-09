Rent Calculator
52 West West Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 West West Street
52 West West Street
No Longer Available
Location
52 West West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 West West Street have any available units?
52 West West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 52 West West Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 West West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 West West Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 West West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 52 West West Street offer parking?
No, 52 West West Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 West West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 West West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 West West Street have a pool?
No, 52 West West Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 West West Street have accessible units?
No, 52 West West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 West West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 West West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 West West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 West West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
