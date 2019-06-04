All apartments in Baltimore
4908 HARFORD ROAD
Last updated January 29 2020

4908 HARFORD ROAD

4908 Harford Road · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded 4+ bedroom, 2 bathroom detached rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD have any available units?
4908 HARFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4908 HARFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4908 HARFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 HARFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 HARFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4908 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

