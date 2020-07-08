All apartments in Baltimore
4606 BELAIR ROAD
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

4606 BELAIR ROAD

4606 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Wilson Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come see this fully renovated rental! Upgrades include a brand new kitchen with marble counter tops, electrial, HVAC, plumbing and so much more. Make this your home today! Section 8 welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
4606 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4606 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4606 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4606 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
No, 4606 BELAIR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 BELAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 4606 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4606 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 BELAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4606 BELAIR ROAD has units with air conditioning.

