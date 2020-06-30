Rent Calculator
430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE
430 Whitridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
430 Whitridge Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Large family room, back yard. Nice street and neighborhood. Come to check it out. Good credit only please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 WHITRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
