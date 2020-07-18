43 Warrenton Rd

Amenities

Available 08/21/20 Beautiful home in the historic and sought-after Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore. The main level boasts an impressive entry, large dining room, study/game room with fireplace, as well as a gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the expansive living room overlooking a huge yard with mature landscaping, stone terrace and a large deck. The second level has 3 large rooms, including a master suite with a newly renovated luxury spa bath and dressing room with custom built-ins. Four additional rooms rest on the third level, perfect for office(s), a home gym, and an in-law or nanny suite. Hardwood floors and tons of windows for natural light throughout. Additional amenities include garage, 24-hour private Guilford security, and an alarm system. Close proximity to Linkwood Park and running trail!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



