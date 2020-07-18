All apartments in Baltimore
43 Warrenton Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

43 Warrenton Rd

43 Warrenton Road · No Longer Available
Location

43 Warrenton Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/21/20 Beautiful home in the historic and sought-after Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore. The main level boasts an impressive entry, large dining room, study/game room with fireplace, as well as a gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the expansive living room overlooking a huge yard with mature landscaping, stone terrace and a large deck. The second level has 3 large rooms, including a master suite with a newly renovated luxury spa bath and dressing room with custom built-ins. Four additional rooms rest on the third level, perfect for office(s), a home gym, and an in-law or nanny suite. Hardwood floors and tons of windows for natural light throughout. Additional amenities include garage, 24-hour private Guilford security, and an alarm system. Close proximity to Linkwood Park and running trail!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5904999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Warrenton Rd have any available units?
43 Warrenton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Warrenton Rd have?
Some of 43 Warrenton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Warrenton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
43 Warrenton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Warrenton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Warrenton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 43 Warrenton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 43 Warrenton Rd offers parking.
Does 43 Warrenton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Warrenton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Warrenton Rd have a pool?
No, 43 Warrenton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 43 Warrenton Rd have accessible units?
No, 43 Warrenton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Warrenton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Warrenton Rd has units with dishwashers.
