Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4264 Labyrinth Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM
1 of 8
4264 Labyrinth Road
4264 Labyrinth Road
·
No Longer Available
4264 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Fully Renovated Stainless Granite Kitchen Central Air
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Fully Renovated Stainless Granite Kitchen Central Air
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4264 Labyrinth Road have any available units?
4264 Labyrinth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4264 Labyrinth Road have?
Some of 4264 Labyrinth Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4264 Labyrinth Road currently offering any rent specials?
4264 Labyrinth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4264 Labyrinth Road pet-friendly?
No, 4264 Labyrinth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4264 Labyrinth Road offer parking?
No, 4264 Labyrinth Road does not offer parking.
Does 4264 Labyrinth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4264 Labyrinth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4264 Labyrinth Road have a pool?
No, 4264 Labyrinth Road does not have a pool.
Does 4264 Labyrinth Road have accessible units?
No, 4264 Labyrinth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4264 Labyrinth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4264 Labyrinth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
