Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4122 Eierman Avenue - 1
Last updated October 27 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4122 Eierman Avenue - 1
4122 Eierman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4122 Eierman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Arcadia
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely home is right off Belair Rd, 15 from Whitemarsh, and 15 min from Downtown. Great location 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and completely finished basement! Utilities not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4122 Eierman Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland