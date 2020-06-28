Rent Calculator
3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE
3812 Ridgewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3812 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This property is rent with an option to buy ONLY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
