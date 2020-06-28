All apartments in Baltimore
3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:39 PM

3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE

3812 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This property is rent with an option to buy ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
