3800 Egerton Ave
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

3800 Egerton Ave

3800 Egerton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Egerton Rd, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Baltimore Stainless Steel Appliances! LARGE - Property Id: 166903

Beautifully Renovated Multi Family building with Spacious Units Available!! Fully renovated with spacious 3BD/1.5BA, 1 Bedroom and Studio apartments available. Each apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, white soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave), renovated bathrooms with granite tile, a washer/dryer combo in select units and a large deck. Rent includes a $100 water subsidy!! SELECT apartments offer ALL UTILITIES included!! Text or Call today to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166903p
Property Id 166903

(RLNE5218565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Egerton Ave have any available units?
3800 Egerton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Egerton Ave have?
Some of 3800 Egerton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Egerton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Egerton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Egerton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Egerton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave offer parking?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Egerton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have a pool?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

