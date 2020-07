Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly car wash area

This beautiful home comes with a fenced in front and back yard and a beautiful lawn.The entry way opens up into a spacious living room with a decorative fireplace. There is also fresh carpet throughout the home. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this end unit town-home is super close to the local grocery store, car wash and public transportation. Come see this beauty today! Call/text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Make 3X Monthly Rent No Evictions/ Felonies/ Pets