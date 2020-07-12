/
east arlington
503 Apartments for rent in East Arlington, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
3 Units Available
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3138 SEQUOIA AVENUE
3138 Sequoia Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
This stunning property has been completely updated top to bottom with fresh paint, new carpet, new appliances, updated bath and the list goes on.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
980 sqft
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Upscale living near Garrison Blvd and W. Forest Park Ave. Recently remodeled units have air conditioning and hardwood floors. Community offers on-site laundry and convenient tenant parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Affordable living near the Sandtown-Winchester District. Recently renovated units have air-conditioning, granite counters and hardwood floors. Right next to Hanlon Park, Coppin State University and Mondawmin Mall. Zoo is a mile and a half away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
675 sqft
Residences not far from the Cylburn Arboretum and Lucille Park. With air-conditioned rooms, fitted kitchens, and carpet, the complex is pet-friendly and features on-site laundry and parking. Wired for cable/phone.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4624 Pimlico Ave
4624 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated Townhome Available Now - Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2915 Rockrose Avenue
2915 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,497
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Baltimore Maryland - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with updated wood blank flooring and carpeting throughout home. The kitchen comes equipped with a full size refrigerator and gas range.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4541 Lanier Ave
4541 Lanier Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1620 sqft
Newly Updated - **Rent to Buy** BAD CREDIT OK - YOUR INCOME IS YOUR APPROVAL! PERFECT for those who want to own a house but need to get their credit in shape! You'll have time to work on your credit while already living in the house! You must have
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3909 Ridgewood Ave
3909 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
Move-In Special= Half month Free! Virtual Showings Available! Check out this fully renovated home located in Baltimore City- West! This home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit, updated kitchen, inclusive of all major
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 Grantley Ave
2920 Grantley Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house for $1,000 a month!!! - Check out this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house located on Grantley St 21215. This lovely home has hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of space & washer & dryer in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5237 Linden Heights Ave
5237 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,147
Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3945 Penhurst ave
3945 Penhurst Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Townhome with washer and dryer - This upgraded Two bedroom townhome features two nice size bedrooms stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, central air, full-size washer and dryer, front yard and backyard in a quiet
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3013 Poplar Terrace
3013 Poplar Terrace, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom located in Ellwood Park area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3606 Garrison Boulevard - 3
3606 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
This property is fresh paint with wall to wall carpet great location for downtown near mall walking distance bus.ready to moved in. Multiple family dwelling three separate apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2927 ROCKROSE AVENUE
2927 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home in Park Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2903 WALBROOK AVENUE
2903 Walbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Come see this recently renovated 5 bedroom and 2 full bathroom beauty! Interior offers fresh paint, new flooring, with an updated kitchen. Washer and dryer conveniently on main floor. Large basement with an additional entry way.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3903 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
3903 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$790
900 sqft
This Charming Brick Townhome style apartment is waiting for you. Two Bedrooms, One Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Brand New Appliances to be installed. Housing Vouchers are Welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2108 N Longwood St
2108 North Longwood Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1674 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2108 N Longwood St, 21216 - RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 303333 If you are interested, Please complete the pre-qualification at this link. Only those who complete the pre-qual below will be contacted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5119 Nelson Ave
5119 Nelson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Move-In Ready Home 15 minutes from Downtown! - Property Id: 318101 This move-in ready home is waiting for you! Check it out: - Refinished hardwood floors! - Semi-open concept Dining and Living Area! - Updated kitchen with gas
