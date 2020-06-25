All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3626 Cottage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3626 Cottage Ave
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

3626 Cottage Ave

3626 Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3626 Cottage Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4 bedrooms
1.5 bath
open floor plan
hardwood and carpet Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4812289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Cottage Ave have any available units?
3626 Cottage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Cottage Ave have?
Some of 3626 Cottage Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Cottage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Cottage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Cottage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Cottage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Cottage Ave offers parking.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have a pool?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have accessible units?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland