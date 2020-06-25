Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3626 Cottage Ave
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3626 Cottage Ave
3626 Cottage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3626 Cottage Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4 bedrooms
1.5 bath
open floor plan
hardwood and carpet Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4812289)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have any available units?
3626 Cottage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3626 Cottage Ave have?
Some of 3626 Cottage Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3626 Cottage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Cottage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Cottage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Cottage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Cottage Ave offers parking.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have a pool?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have accessible units?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Cottage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Cottage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
