Baltimore, MD
3601 LYNDALE AVENUE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:34 AM

3601 LYNDALE AVENUE

3601 Lyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Lyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spring Special!! Completely updated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom end of group townhouse. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Heat. Accepting Section 8 Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE have any available units?
3601 LYNDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3601 LYNDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3601 LYNDALE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
