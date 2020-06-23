All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

36 N Ellwood Ave

36 North Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

36 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhomes with Parking Pad!

Property Highlights
-Exposed Brick
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Completed / Finished Basement
-Parking Pad
-Washer & Dryer
-End of Unit
-Extra Storage

(RLNE4598128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 N Ellwood Ave have any available units?
36 N Ellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 N Ellwood Ave have?
Some of 36 N Ellwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 N Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 N Ellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 N Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 N Ellwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 36 N Ellwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 36 N Ellwood Ave offers parking.
Does 36 N Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 N Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 N Ellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 36 N Ellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 36 N Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 N Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 N Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 N Ellwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
