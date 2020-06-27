Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3504 Manchester Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3504 Manchester Ave
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3504 Manchester Ave
3504 Manchester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3504 Manchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
-Washer & Dryer
-Spacious Rooms
-Quiet Block
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5063655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3504 Manchester Ave have any available units?
3504 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3504 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 3504 Manchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3504 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Manchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3504 Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 3504 Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Manchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 3504 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 3504 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland