Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3403 Liberty Heights Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3403 Liberty Heights Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3403 Liberty Heights Ave
3403 Liberty Heights Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3403 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Forest Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Huge 3 Bedroom
New rehab
New appliance
New carpet
Washer & Dryer
New A/C unit
Huge walk in closet
Fenced Back yard
Front Porch
Home owners community Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5827880)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have any available units?
3403 Liberty Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have?
Some of 3403 Liberty Heights Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3403 Liberty Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Liberty Heights Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Liberty Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland