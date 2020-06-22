All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3403 Liberty Heights Ave

3403 Liberty Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Forest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Huge 3 Bedroom
New rehab
New appliance
New carpet
Washer & Dryer
New A/C unit
Huge walk in closet
Fenced Back yard
Front Porch
Home owners community Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5827880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have any available units?
3403 Liberty Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have?
Some of 3403 Liberty Heights Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Liberty Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Liberty Heights Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Liberty Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Liberty Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 Liberty Heights Ave has units with dishwashers.
