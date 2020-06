Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage courtyard ice maker microwave

Hampden has a new landmark building, The Courtyard at 3400 Roland Ave. Completed in 2015 and unlike anything else currently in the marketplace. Each townhouse-style apt is 2 floors with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Washer / Dryer in unit. Rent includes one assigned garage parking space. Property is tenant occupied, 24 hour advance notice required for showings. Unit available 7/1/20.