332 E Lorraine Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
332 E Lorraine Ave
332 East Lorraine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
332 East Lorraine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
pet friendly
Brand new rehab floors, paint, AC,SS, finished basement and fenced yard. Call now.
Jack
4109891044 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4996948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have any available units?
332 E Lorraine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 332 E Lorraine Ave have?
Some of 332 E Lorraine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 332 E Lorraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
332 E Lorraine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E Lorraine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 E Lorraine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave offer parking?
No, 332 E Lorraine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 E Lorraine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have a pool?
No, 332 E Lorraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 332 E Lorraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 E Lorraine Ave has units with dishwashers.
