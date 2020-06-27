All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

332 E Lorraine Ave

332 East Lorraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 East Lorraine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
pet friendly
Brand new rehab floors, paint, AC,SS, finished basement and fenced yard. Call now.

Jack
4109891044 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4996948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have any available units?
332 E Lorraine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 E Lorraine Ave have?
Some of 332 E Lorraine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 E Lorraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
332 E Lorraine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E Lorraine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 E Lorraine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave offer parking?
No, 332 E Lorraine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 E Lorraine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have a pool?
No, 332 E Lorraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 332 E Lorraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E Lorraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 E Lorraine Ave has units with dishwashers.
