All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3234 Southern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3234 Southern Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

3234 Southern Avenue

3234 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3234 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Waltherson

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Southern Avenue have any available units?
3234 Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3234 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Southern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue offer parking?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland