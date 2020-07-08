Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3234 Southern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3234 Southern Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3234 Southern Avenue
3234 Southern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3234 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Waltherson
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have any available units?
3234 Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3234 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Southern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue offer parking?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Southern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Southern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland