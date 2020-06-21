3201 North Calvert Street A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Charles Village. Tons of closet space and natural light. Gleaming new hardwood floors, granite counters, new kitchen. Dishwasher, microwave, disposal, beautiful gas stove top and oven. New bathroom with enormous shower.



You control your own comfort level with efficient central air conditioning and gas heat.



Tons of space with separate living and dining rooms, with a modern, huge kitchen. There's even outdoor space with your own deck.



One block to restaurants, groceries, bookstores, coffee, pubs, and everything Charles Village has to offer. Steps from Johns Hopkins.