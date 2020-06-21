All apartments in Baltimore
3201 North Calvert Street A
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3201 North Calvert Street A

3201 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3201 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Charles Village. Tons of closet space and natural light. Gleaming new hardwood floors, granite counters, new kitchen. Dishwasher, microwave, disposal, beautiful gas stove top and oven. New bathroom with enormous shower.

You control your own comfort level with efficient central air conditioning and gas heat.

Tons of space with separate living and dining rooms, with a modern, huge kitchen. There's even outdoor space with your own deck.

One block to restaurants, groceries, bookstores, coffee, pubs, and everything Charles Village has to offer. Steps from Johns Hopkins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 North Calvert Street A have any available units?
3201 North Calvert Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 North Calvert Street A have?
Some of 3201 North Calvert Street A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 North Calvert Street A currently offering any rent specials?
3201 North Calvert Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 North Calvert Street A pet-friendly?
No, 3201 North Calvert Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3201 North Calvert Street A offer parking?
No, 3201 North Calvert Street A does not offer parking.
Does 3201 North Calvert Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 North Calvert Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 North Calvert Street A have a pool?
No, 3201 North Calvert Street A does not have a pool.
Does 3201 North Calvert Street A have accessible units?
No, 3201 North Calvert Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 North Calvert Street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 North Calvert Street A has units with dishwashers.
