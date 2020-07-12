/
charles village
103 Apartments for rent in Charles Village, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Last updated September 24 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B
2637 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Bright and sunny renovated two bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Brand new appliances, sparkling new bathroom. Generous living and dining room space, kitchen, and lots of light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1
2522 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
1050 sqft
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 Available 07/22/20 Lower Charles Village 1st Floor Apt with lots of Charm and Parking Available. - Gorgeous fully-renovated apartment in lower Charles Village, combining old charms of Baltimore buildings with modern equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2737 N. Howard St
2737 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/1ba Charles Village EOG w/ W/D- Available now! - Attention JHU Homewood Campus Students! Beautiful 3bd/1ba Charles Village End of Group Home. Hardwood floors throughout! Ceiling fans and overhead lighting throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1
3034 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Well Appointed 1BR/1BA Apt in Charles Village. Ready to Move In. - Gorgeous fully renovated first-floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment in the prime location in Charles Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2638 N. Charles St.
2638 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
2640 sqft
2638 N. Charles St. Available 07/15/20 Spacious Charles Village 6bd/2ba home w/ W/D & A/C! Available 7/15! - Super spacious Charles Village 6bd/2ba home with hardwood floors throughout. Central a/c! Overhead lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 N. Howard St
2709 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
2709 N. Howard St Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3bd/1ba Charles Village row house.CAC, W/D & more! Available 7/15! - Super 3bd/1ba Charles Village row house with hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unfinished basement. Rear yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3204 Guilford Ave
3204 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$3,990
6 bedroom/3 bathroom townhouse - This apartment is located approximately 6 blocks north of the University of Md Medical Center and 6 blocks southwest of The Walters Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2939 SAINT PAUL STREET
2939 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4000 sqft
Huge renovated house with 2 parking pads in rear. Inside 1st flr, 2 BRs, LR, Kit and 1Full BA . 2nd flr has 2 BRs, LR, Kit and 1 full BA. 3rd flr has 2 BRs and 1 full BA.Hardwood floors thru, 2 sets of W/Ds, 2 zone CAC.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2834 GUILFORD AVENUE
2834 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2174 sqft
This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom and 3 full bathroom townhouse has been just renovated, shinning and fresh. The house is in a premium location just blocks away from JHU main campus and union hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2654 Maryland Ave 2
2654 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Vaulted Ceiling Move In Ready Apt Avail Remington - Property Id: 316203 2 bedroom Apartment in historic Remington boasts hardwood floors throughout. The fully-equipped kitchen. Central air and washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
41 Units Available
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
23 Units Available
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
20 Units Available
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
28 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,443
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,162
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
