All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 319 W 28TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Baltimore, MD
319 W 28TH STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:12 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
319 W 28TH STREET
319 West 28th Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
319 West 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington
Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Located in Remington, close to many attractions and Johns Hopkins University. Newer windows, new carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 W 28TH STREET have any available units?
319 W 28TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 319 W 28TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
319 W 28TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 W 28TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 319 W 28TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 319 W 28TH STREET offer parking?
No, 319 W 28TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 319 W 28TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 W 28TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 W 28TH STREET have a pool?
No, 319 W 28TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 319 W 28TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 319 W 28TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 319 W 28TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 W 28TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 W 28TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 W 28TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
