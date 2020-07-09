All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 315 S CALHOUN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
315 S CALHOUN STREET
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

315 S CALHOUN STREET

315 South Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Mount Clare area. This home has an unfinished basement and is near public transportation. Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET have any available units?
315 S CALHOUN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 315 S CALHOUN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
315 S CALHOUN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S CALHOUN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET offer parking?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET have a pool?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET have accessible units?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S CALHOUN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 S CALHOUN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland