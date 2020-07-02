All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2019 at 8:59 AM

3109 Barclay St

3109 Barclay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Bedrooms
1st bedroom fits a queen bed
2nd bedroom fits a queen bed
Rooms and Interior
.Open floor plan
.Hardwood floors
.Decorative fireplace
.Living room
.Ceiling fans
Kitchen and Bath
.Eat-in kitchen
.Hardwood cabinets
.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven
.Tile floors
.Modern bath fixtures
Utilities and Extras
.Central heat
.Street parking
.Laundry in unit
Building and Surroundings
.Yard
.I-GO / Zip Car
Lease Terms
.Pets negotiable
.Dogs negotiable
.Cats negotiable
.Tenant pays all utilities
.Flexible duration lease
.No smoking building

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Barclay St have any available units?
3109 Barclay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Barclay St have?
Some of 3109 Barclay St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Barclay St currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Barclay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Barclay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Barclay St is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Barclay St offer parking?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Barclay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 Barclay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Barclay St have a pool?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Barclay St have accessible units?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Barclay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not have units with dishwashers.

