Bedrooms 1st bedroom fits a queen bed 2nd bedroom fits a queen bed Rooms and Interior .Open floor plan .Hardwood floors .Decorative fireplace .Living room .Ceiling fans Kitchen and Bath .Eat-in kitchen .Hardwood cabinets .Refrigerator .Stove/oven .Tile floors .Modern bath fixtures Utilities and Extras .Central heat .Street parking .Laundry in unit Building and Surroundings .Yard .I-GO / Zip Car Lease Terms .Pets negotiable .Dogs negotiable .Cats negotiable .Tenant pays all utilities .Flexible duration lease .No smoking building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Barclay St have any available units?
3109 Barclay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Barclay St have?
Some of 3109 Barclay St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Barclay St currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Barclay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Barclay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Barclay St is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Barclay St offer parking?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Barclay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 Barclay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Barclay St have a pool?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Barclay St have accessible units?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Barclay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Barclay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)