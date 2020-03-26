All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3100 E. Fairmount Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3100 E. Fairmount Avenue

3100 East Fairmount Avenue · (667) 213-2697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!

Welcome home! This is a beautifully-renovated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit rowhome in the charming Patterson Park neighborhood. This home's features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a huge chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, and a full-height finished basement. It also has a rooftop deck with stunning views of the city and covered off-street parking.

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. Household income must be at least 3x the monthly rent to qualify. Pets are taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
3100 E. Fairmount Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3100 E. Fairmount Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3100 E. Fairmount Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity