3100 E. Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!



Welcome home! This is a beautifully-renovated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit rowhome in the charming Patterson Park neighborhood. This home's features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a huge chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, and a full-height finished basement. It also has a rooftop deck with stunning views of the city and covered off-street parking.



650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. Household income must be at least 3x the monthly rent to qualify. Pets are taken on a case-by-case basis.