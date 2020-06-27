Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
31 HAMBURG STREET E
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:26 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 HAMBURG STREET E
31 East Hamburg Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
31 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FEDERAL HILL PRIME LOCATION TWO BEDROOMS WITH PRIVATE PATIO AND ROOD TOP DECK. REQUEST YOUR SHOWINGS AS THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! LEASE BEGINS JULY 1ST
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E have any available units?
31 HAMBURG STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 31 HAMBURG STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
31 HAMBURG STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 HAMBURG STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E offer parking?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E have a pool?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E have accessible units?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 HAMBURG STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 HAMBURG STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
