3016 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely 3 BR 1 BATH end of group townhouse in the Lakeland neighborhood; Laminate floors throughout; Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ceiling fan; Washer/Dryer Hookup available; Fenced backyard; No Basement; Located near Patapsco & Hollins Ferry.