3016 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230 Lakeland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 BR 1 BATH end of group townhouse in the Lakeland neighborhood; Laminate floors throughout; Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ceiling fan; Washer/Dryer Hookup available; Fenced backyard; No Basement; Located near Patapsco & Hollins Ferry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3016 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1 have any available units?
3016 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3016 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.