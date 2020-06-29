3012 MCKAY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY REDUCED! Enjoy the best of both worlds in Canton with a location that is both a quiet side street and only two blocks from the heart of Canton Square! Two bedrooms along with a BONUS ROOM in the basement combined with two full bathrooms make this a great rental opportunity! Enjoy your ROOFTOP DECK with amazing city views. Great upgrades throughout the home such as hardwood floors and granite countertops. Beautiful architectural features like tray ceilings. This home has so much to offer, come see it today! Available for short-term lease in addition to long-term. $35 application fee. Pets considered.